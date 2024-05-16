Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Health & Wellness

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.

Here are the nominees for Health & Wellness:

Aesthetic Clinic

Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness

Esthetics by Elizabeth

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

The Skin Refinery

SLMA Skin Bar

Assisted Living Facility

The Homestead

St. Joseph Manor

Terrebonne Place

Heritage Manor

Thibodaux Healthcare

Cardiologist

Dr. Richard Abben

Dr. Vinod Nair

Dr. Shane Prejean

Dr. Chad Dugas

Dr. Vic Vyas

Chiropractor

Dr. Jake Bordelon

Dr. Natalie Lirette

Dr. Greg Pizzolatto

Dr. Brad Eschete

Dr. Beau Porche

Dentist

Dr. Renee Biondo

Dr. Stephen Morgan

Dr. Ryan A Walker

Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds

Dr. Christy Marcello

Dermatologist

Dr. Sarah Haydel

Dr. Lee Grafton

Matherne Dermatology

Dr. Mark Neal

Dr. Alexis Duke

Dietitian

Allison Cazanave

Michelle Briceno

Ryan Orgeron

Becky Gautreaux

April Sins

Eye Clinic

SEECA

Mitchel Family Eye Care

Advanced Eye Institute

EYE LA

Family Vision Clinic

Home Hospice

Haydel Memorial Hospice

Journey Hospice

Hope Hospice

St. Joseph

St. Catherine

Hospital

Terrebonne General Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Oschner St. Anne

Chabert Medical

Physicians Medical Center

Massage Therapist

Theresa Domangue Swan

Angelle Trosclair

Jessica Trahan

Houma Thibodaux Spine and Rehab

Christine Bordelon

Nursing Home

The Oaks of Houma

Heritage Manor

Chateau Terrebonne

Audubon Health and Rehabilitation

The Broadway

OB-GYN

Christine Albrecht

Shenna Duplantis

Erin Pennison

Anne Rodrigue

Elena Mann

Occupational Therapist

Sensory Solution, Ashley Waguespack

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Laura Mitchell

Lacey Richard

Julie Rhodes, Gulf Coast Orthopedics Physical and Occupational Therapy

Orthodontist

Ellender Orthodontics

Dr. Mark LaHaye, LaHaye Orthodontics

Soignet Orthodontics

Dr. Brent Benoit, Coastal Orthodontics

Christy Marcello

Pediatrician

Dr. Jill Sutton

Dr. Kenneth Cruz

Dr. Alisha Totina

Dr. Leslie Ber

Dr. Courtnie Seaton

Pharmacy

Terrebonne General Pharmacy

Houma Urgent Care

Bayou Drug Store

People’s Drugs

Wolf’s Pharmacy

Physician

Dr. AJ Delahoussaye

Dr. Francis Robichaux

Dr. Matt Watkins

Dr. Alain Chesnut

Dr. Nicholas Rau

Physical Therapy

Terrebonne General Outpatient Therapy Clinic

Gulf Coast Orthopedics Physical and Occupational Therapy

Terrebonne Physical Therapy

Speech and Feeding Therapy

John Daigle

Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Jeffrey Rau

Dr. David Jansen

Spa

Esthetics by Elizabeth

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

The Skin Refinery by Jess

SLMA Skin Bar

Hollywood Day Spa

Speech Therapist

Caroline Blanchard (CPT)

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Holly Grabert

Sensory Solution-Annie Thibodaux

Mandy Poche

Urgent Care

Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care

Oschner/Terrebonne General

Lafourche Urgent Care

Delta Urgent Care

Should you be interested in learning more about our advertising opportunities or have any questions regarding the voting process, please don’t hesitate to reach out! Email Mary Ditch at mary@rushing-media.com.