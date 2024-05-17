Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Local and Shopping!

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.

Here are the nominees for Local:

Customer Service

Synergy Bank

Terrebonne General Health System

Helix Resources

Blondie Balloons

Jani-King of South Louisiana

New Business (2023-24)

St Luke’s Surgery Center

The Bayou Lemon

Blondie Balloons

Runneth Over

MBS Fit Co

Nonprofit Organization

Terrebonne Council on Aging

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI)

The Haven

Upside Downs

Bless Your Heart

Place for Kids to Have Fun

Da Swamp

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Purple Penguin Art Company

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

The Party Place @ Pepper’s Pizza

Place for Date Night

Cristiano Ristorante

Cinclair

Grady V’s

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.

Cuvee

Place to have a Birthday Party

Da Swamp

Xtreme Athletics

Kandi Lyn’s Cheer

Pepper’s

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Place to Work

Terrebonne General Health System

Synergy Bank

SEECA

Thibodaux Regional Health System

Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Preschool

Little Imagination

Merry Oaks Preschool

Pelican Point PreSchool

God’s Promises

Stella Learning Center

Private School

St. Francis De Sales Catholic School

Houma Christian School

St. Bernadette School

E.D White Catholic High School

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Summer Camp

Nicholls State University

Dularge Gym

Camp St. Matthew’s

Bayou Black Gym

BayouSTEM

Teacher

Jade Robichaux, Lisa Park Elementary

Kelsi Mason, Vandebilt Catholic

Beth Olivier, Mulberry

Kathy Abboud, St. Francis

Justin Patterson,

Tourist Attraction

A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour

Chauvin Sculpture Garden

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Southdown Museum

Annie Miller’s Swamp Tours & Charters

Wedding Venue

Robinson Ranch Co

Ellendale Country Club

Rendezvous

The Foundry

The Canefield

Women-Owned Business

Haven Flower Farm

Blondie Balloons

The Bayou Lemon

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

The Floral Hive

Here are the nominees for Shopping:

Appliance Store

Lynn’s Interiors

Rod’s

Richard’s

Precision Appliances

Nest

Boat Dealer

Element Boats

Pellegrin Marine

Hanko’s

G & F

Dagate’s Marine

Children’s Clothing

GG’s Children’s Boutique

Paisley Park

Lil Sweet Pea

True Blue Touch

Andree’s Baby Boutique

Flooring/Carpeting/Tile

Dishman

Perque’s

The Brick Yard

Morrison Terrebonne

A&H

Florist

Haven Flower Farm

The Floral Hive

Blooming Orchard

Attitude & Designs

Beautiful Blooms by Asia

Furniture Store

Lynn’s Interiors

Louis Mohana

Wesley Landeche

Leforts Furniture

Landmark

Grocery Store

Rouse’s Markets

Cannata’s

L and N

Marcel’s

Bourg Supermarket

Hardware Store

Morrison Terrebonne Hardware

Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supply

The Thibodaux Store

Kerry’s Hardware

LCR/The Plumbing Warehouse

Jewelry

Luckey’s

Fakier

Bueche’s Jewerly

Birdsall

Bill George

Lawn Equipment

Neils Small Engine

Houma Tractor

Leger Small Engine

Cycle World

Men’s Clothing

Johnny’s Men’s Shop

4L Mercantile

Norman’s

JR & Glenn

Joe’S Boot and Work Clothes of Houma

Nursery/Garden Center

Ganier’s Southdown Gardens

Hebert’s

Southern Roots

Green Acres Nursery

Double Oak Garden Center

New Car Dealership

Greg LeBlanc Toyota

Terrebonne Ford

Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet

Greg LeBlanc Hyundai

Southland Dodge

Outdoor Outfitters

Songy’s Sporting Goods

4L Mercantile

The Reel Outfitters

Shoe Store

Shoe Shi

Joes Boots of Houma

Felger’s Footwear

Juju’s

By You Boutique

Speciality/Gift Store

Outside and In

Rustique

Blondie Balloons

Lefevre’s Art Supply and Framing

South Coast Baby Co.

Toy Store

South Coast Baby Co

Hi-5

Paisley Park

Used Car Dealership

Terrebonne Ford

Southland Dodge

Greg LeBlanc Toyota

Barker Honda

N&N

Western Wear

Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo

The Wild J Boutique

Joe’s Boots of Houma

Women’s Clothing

Bloom West

White Oak Boutique

MBS Fit Co

Juju’s Boutique

Dear Boutique

Should you be interested in learning more about our advertising opportunities or have any questions regarding the voting process, please don’t hesitate to reach out! Email Mary Ditch at mary@rushing-media.com.