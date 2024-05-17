Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Local and Shopping!

VCHS senior Lucy Murphy wins Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District Art CompetitionMay 17, 2024
Here are the nominees for Local:
Customer Service
Synergy Bank
Terrebonne General Health System
Helix Resources
Blondie Balloons
Jani-King of South Louisiana
New Business (2023-24)
St Luke’s Surgery Center
The Bayou Lemon
Blondie Balloons
Runneth Over
MBS Fit Co
Nonprofit Organization
Terrebonne Council on Aging
Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI)
The Haven
Upside Downs
Bless Your Heart
Place for Kids to Have Fun
Da Swamp
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Purple Penguin Art Company
Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.
The Party Place @ Pepper’s Pizza
Place for Date Night
Cristiano Ristorante
Cinclair
Grady V’s
Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.
Cuvee
Place to have a Birthday Party
Da Swamp
Xtreme Athletics
Kandi Lyn’s Cheer
Pepper’s
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Place to Work
Terrebonne General Health System
Synergy Bank
SEECA
Thibodaux Regional Health System
Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Preschool
Little Imagination
Merry Oaks Preschool
Pelican Point PreSchool
God’s Promises
Stella Learning Center
Private School
St. Francis De Sales Catholic School
Houma Christian School
St. Bernadette School
E.D White Catholic High School
St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
Summer Camp
Nicholls State University
Dularge Gym
Camp St. Matthew’s
Bayou Black Gym
BayouSTEM
Teacher
Jade Robichaux, Lisa Park Elementary
Kelsi Mason, Vandebilt Catholic
Beth Olivier, Mulberry
Kathy Abboud, St. Francis
Justin Patterson,
Tourist Attraction
A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour
Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Southdown Museum
Annie Miller’s Swamp Tours & Charters
Wedding Venue
Robinson Ranch Co
Ellendale Country Club
Rendezvous
The Foundry
The Canefield
Women-Owned Business
Haven Flower Farm
Blondie Balloons
The Bayou Lemon
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
The Floral Hive
Here are the nominees for Shopping:
Appliance Store
Lynn’s Interiors
Rod’s
Richard’s
Precision Appliances
Nest
Boat Dealer
Element Boats
Pellegrin Marine
Hanko’s
G & F
Dagate’s Marine
Children’s Clothing
GG’s Children’s Boutique
Paisley Park
Lil Sweet Pea
True Blue Touch
Andree’s Baby Boutique
Flooring/Carpeting/Tile
Dishman
Perque’s
The Brick Yard
Morrison Terrebonne
A&H
Florist
Haven Flower Farm
The Floral Hive
Blooming Orchard
Attitude & Designs
Beautiful Blooms by Asia
Furniture Store
Lynn’s Interiors
Louis Mohana
Wesley Landeche
Leforts Furniture
Landmark
Grocery Store
Rouse’s Markets
Cannata’s
L and N
Marcel’s
Bourg Supermarket
Hardware Store
Morrison Terrebonne Hardware
Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supply
The Thibodaux Store
Kerry’s Hardware
LCR/The Plumbing Warehouse
Jewelry
Luckey’s
Fakier
Bueche’s Jewerly
Birdsall
Bill George
Lawn Equipment
Neils Small Engine
Houma Tractor
Leger Small Engine
Cycle World
Men’s Clothing
Johnny’s Men’s Shop
4L Mercantile
Norman’s
JR & Glenn
Joe’S Boot and Work Clothes of Houma
Nursery/Garden Center
Ganier’s Southdown Gardens
Hebert’s
Southern Roots
Green Acres Nursery
Double Oak Garden Center
New Car Dealership
Greg LeBlanc Toyota
Terrebonne Ford
Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet
Greg LeBlanc Hyundai
Southland Dodge
Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods
4L Mercantile
The Reel Outfitters
Shoe Store
Shoe Shi
Joes Boots of Houma
Felger’s Footwear
Juju’s
By You Boutique
Speciality/Gift Store
Outside and In
Rustique
Blondie Balloons
Lefevre’s Art Supply and Framing
South Coast Baby Co.
Toy Store
South Coast Baby Co
Hi-5
Paisley Park
Used Car Dealership
Terrebonne Ford
Southland Dodge
Greg LeBlanc Toyota
Barker Honda
N&N
Western Wear
Dee’s Ranch & Rodeo
The Wild J Boutique
Joe’s Boots of Houma
Women’s Clothing
Bloom West
White Oak Boutique
MBS Fit Co
Juju’s Boutique
Dear Boutique
