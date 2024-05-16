Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Services

2nd Annual Louisiana Blackberry Festival to arrive this weekendMay 16, 2024
GOHSEP Encourages You To Stay Weather Aware!May 16, 2024
Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!
The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.
You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.
Here are the nominees for Services:
Accounting Firm
Watkins CPA
Phil Campo
Joan Toups
Bourgeois Bennett
Ayo, Orgeron and Ayo
Bank
Synergy Bank
South LA Bank
B1 Bank
Chase Bank
Hancock Whitney
Butcher
Bourgeois Meat Market
Cannata’s
Bayou Boucherie
Rouses
Cajun Meat Market
Catering
Premier Catering and Events
Michele’s Catering and Southern Home Cooking
Rouses
Cannata’s
Big Mike’s BBQ
Child Care
Little Imaginations
Pelican Point Preschool
Merry Oaks Preschool
Little Arrow Learning Academy
Houma First United Methodist Preschool
Cleaning Services
Jani-King of South Louisiana
Sunny Days Cleaning Service
Service Master Quality Services
Advanced Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning
Joy’s HygieniX
CPA
Denise Bourg
Jacob Watkins
Bryce Ledet
La Porte
Kristina Thibodaux
Dance Studio
Tina Chauvin School of Dance
Benita’s Dance Studio
Lisa & Michelle’s Ecole De Danse
H3 Studio
Denise’s Dance Studio
Driving School
NCR School for Driving, Inc.
South Louisiana Driving Academy
South Lafourche Driving School
R&C
Dufrene’s Driving School
Electrician
Gengatorz
E3 Electrical
Prestige Electrical
Tony James
First Circuit
Funeral Home
Chauvin Funeral Home
Samart
Ordoyne Funeral Home
Thibodaux Funeral Home
Falgout Funeral Home
Hair Salon
Steel Fringe Salon
Salon Moxie
Ananda Organic Salon and Spa
Vintage Vanity Salon
Prism
Heating and Air
LaFleur A/C & Heating
Target Temp
Trahan and Sons
Nick’s Refrigeration
Ken’s Heating and AC
Home Builder/Contractor
Rob Hamilton
HMSE (Holly Dryden Love)
Nailed It Builders LLC
Travis Buquet Home Builders
Coastal Home Builders
Insurance Agency
The Hebert Insurance Agency
Carmouche
Jones Insurance Agency
Southgate
Page Insurance
Insurance Agent
Bryan Pullaro
Ben Jones Jr.
Nick Hebert
Kade Luke
Destiny Clement
Investment Firm
Synergy Bank
South Louisiana Financial Services
Morgan Stanley – Marguerite Knight
Jeff Bordelon – Magnolia Wealth Strategies
Edward Jones – Zachary Lapeyrouse
Jeweler
Luckey’s
Fakier
Bueche’s Jewelry
Bill George Jewelers
Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry
Landscaper
Lancescaping LLC
Angelo’s Landscaping Plus, LLC
Ground Control Lawn Care & Pressure Washing
Green Acres Nursery
Foret
Law Firm
Broussard and Dove Law Firm
Craig Landry
Woody Falgoust
Waitz & Downer
Duval Law Firm
Lawyer
Sye Broussard
Derrick Prentice
Joe Waitz III
Danna Schwab
Cassie Braud
Martial Arts
Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux
Tiger Rock Houma
Louisiana Black Belt Academy
Next Generation
Chauvin Tae Kwon Do
Mechanics
Gengatorz Power Systems
Tuned By Norm
Joey Babin @ B&R Automotive
Keep It Rolling Car Care
Downtown Full Service
Mortgage Lending Company
Synergy Bank
Allegiance Home Lending
American South Mortgage
Cedatol Mortgage
Assurance Financial
Nail Salon
Lavish Nail Salon
Kaitlyns Nail Spa
Nail Envy
Majestic Nails
4 Seasons Nail Salon
Personal Loans/Title Loans
Southern Loans LLC
First Franklin
Republic
Foti Financial Services
Bon Terre Credit
Pest Control
Fon’s Pest Management
Lajaunes
Buzz Off Mosquito Control
Terminex
Orkin Pest Control
Pet Groomer
Barkingham Palace
Josie’s Pet Grooming
Kori’s Mutt Kutz
Cajun Canine
Roxanne’s Pawfection
Photographer
Channing Candies
Valley Rose Photography
Crystal Sanderson
Shelly Herbert Photography
Picture Me Rollin LLC
Plumber
Ken’s Plumbing
H and C Plumbing
Barrileaux
Colonel Plumbing
Jake LeBlanc, LeBlanc Plumbing Solutions, LLC
Pool Company
Coastal Pool Company
Aqua Pool Service
Marcus’ Pool Service
Acadia Pools
Clearwater
Real Estate Agency
Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty
Keller and Williams
RE/MAX Good Earth Realty
Century 21
The Realty Group of South Louisiana
Real Estate Agent
Kelli Guidry
Morgan Davis
Lizzie Buras
Angelle Duplantis
Jenna Guerrero
Real Estate Broker
Kelli Guidry
Stefany Deroche
Debbie Chauvin
Kandy Theriot
Bill Boyd
Self-Storage
MakeSpace Self Storage
Eco Services
Buquet’s Storage
U-Haul
PacMan Storage
Tattoo
Monarch Studios
Orca Tattoo
Black Pearl Tattoo
Copperhead Tattoo
New Era
Tire Shop
Thibodaux Tire
Nam’s Tire
Downtown Tire – Matthew Hutchinson
Tom’s Service Station
Chabill’s
Tree Services
B Landry Tree Service
Tree-a-nator
Stump Out LLC
Messina Tree Service
Berger Brothers
Veterinarian
Marcello Veterinary
Walther Animal Clinic
Southdown Animal Kingdom
Ridgefield
West Park Veterinary Hospital
Videographer
Chase Toups
Your Day Production
Mumphrey Road Productions
Daniel Babin
Four Oak Film Co.