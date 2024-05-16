Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024: Here are the nominees for Services

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2024 places the voice of the people first! In nearly 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 18 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

You can cast your vote starting on May 18 at www.povhouma.com.

Here are the nominees for Services:

Accounting Firm

Watkins CPA

Phil Campo

Joan Toups

Bourgeois Bennett

Ayo, Orgeron and Ayo

Bank

Synergy Bank

South LA Bank

B1 Bank

Chase Bank

Hancock Whitney

Butcher

Bourgeois Meat Market

Cannata’s

Bayou Boucherie

Rouses

Cajun Meat Market

Catering

Premier Catering and Events

Michele’s Catering and Southern Home Cooking

Rouses

Cannata’s

Big Mike’s BBQ

Child Care

Little Imaginations

Pelican Point Preschool

Merry Oaks Preschool

Little Arrow Learning Academy

Houma First United Methodist Preschool

Cleaning Services

Jani-King of South Louisiana

Sunny Days Cleaning Service

Service Master Quality Services

Advanced Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning

Joy’s HygieniX

CPA

Denise Bourg

Jacob Watkins

Bryce Ledet

La Porte

Kristina Thibodaux

Dance Studio

Tina Chauvin School of Dance

Benita’s Dance Studio

Lisa & Michelle’s Ecole De Danse

H3 Studio

Denise’s Dance Studio

Driving School

NCR School for Driving, Inc.

South Louisiana Driving Academy

South Lafourche Driving School

R&C

Dufrene’s Driving School

Electrician

Gengatorz

E3 Electrical

Prestige Electrical

Tony James

First Circuit

Funeral Home

Chauvin Funeral Home

Samart

Ordoyne Funeral Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home

Falgout Funeral Home

Hair Salon

Steel Fringe Salon

Salon Moxie

Ananda Organic Salon and Spa

Vintage Vanity Salon

Prism

Heating and Air

LaFleur A/C & Heating

Target Temp

Trahan and Sons

Nick’s Refrigeration

Ken’s Heating and AC

Home Builder/Contractor

Rob Hamilton

HMSE (Holly Dryden Love)

Nailed It Builders LLC

Travis Buquet Home Builders

Coastal Home Builders

Insurance Agency

The Hebert Insurance Agency

Carmouche

Jones Insurance Agency

Southgate

Page Insurance

Insurance Agent

Bryan Pullaro

Ben Jones Jr.

Nick Hebert

Kade Luke

Destiny Clement

Investment Firm

Synergy Bank

South Louisiana Financial Services

Morgan Stanley – Marguerite Knight

Jeff Bordelon – Magnolia Wealth Strategies

Edward Jones – Zachary Lapeyrouse

Jeweler

Luckey’s

Fakier

Bueche’s Jewelry

Bill George Jewelers

Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry

Landscaper

Lancescaping LLC

Angelo’s Landscaping Plus, LLC

Ground Control Lawn Care & Pressure Washing

Green Acres Nursery

Foret

Law Firm

Broussard and Dove Law Firm

Craig Landry

Woody Falgoust

Waitz & Downer

Duval Law Firm

Lawyer

Sye Broussard

Derrick Prentice

Joe Waitz III

Danna Schwab

Cassie Braud

Martial Arts

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux

Tiger Rock Houma

Louisiana Black Belt Academy

Next Generation

Chauvin Tae Kwon Do

Mechanics

Gengatorz Power Systems

Tuned By Norm

Joey Babin @ B&R Automotive

Keep It Rolling Car Care

Downtown Full Service

Mortgage Lending Company

Synergy Bank

Allegiance Home Lending

American South Mortgage

Cedatol Mortgage

Assurance Financial

Nail Salon

Lavish Nail Salon

Kaitlyns Nail Spa

Nail Envy

Majestic Nails

4 Seasons Nail Salon

Personal Loans/Title Loans

Southern Loans LLC

First Franklin

Republic

Foti Financial Services

Bon Terre Credit

Pest Control

Fon’s Pest Management

Lajaunes

Buzz Off Mosquito Control

Terminex

Orkin Pest Control

Pet Groomer

Barkingham Palace

Josie’s Pet Grooming

Kori’s Mutt Kutz

Cajun Canine

Roxanne’s Pawfection

Photographer

Channing Candies

Valley Rose Photography

Crystal Sanderson

Shelly Herbert Photography

Picture Me Rollin LLC

Plumber

Ken’s Plumbing

H and C Plumbing

Barrileaux

Colonel Plumbing

Jake LeBlanc, LeBlanc Plumbing Solutions, LLC

Pool Company

Coastal Pool Company

Aqua Pool Service

Marcus’ Pool Service

Acadia Pools

Clearwater

Real Estate Agency

Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty

Keller and Williams

RE/MAX Good Earth Realty

Century 21

The Realty Group of South Louisiana

Real Estate Agent

Kelli Guidry

Morgan Davis

Lizzie Buras

Angelle Duplantis

Jenna Guerrero

Real Estate Broker

Kelli Guidry

Stefany Deroche

Debbie Chauvin

Kandy Theriot

Bill Boyd

Self-Storage

MakeSpace Self Storage

Eco Services

Buquet’s Storage

U-Haul

PacMan Storage

Tattoo

Monarch Studios

Orca Tattoo

Black Pearl Tattoo

Copperhead Tattoo

New Era

Tire Shop

Thibodaux Tire

Nam’s Tire

Downtown Tire – Matthew Hutchinson

Tom’s Service Station

Chabill’s

Tree Services

B Landry Tree Service

Tree-a-nator

Stump Out LLC

Messina Tree Service

Berger Brothers

Veterinarian

Marcello Veterinary

Walther Animal Clinic

Southdown Animal Kingdom

Ridgefield

West Park Veterinary Hospital

Videographer

Chase Toups

Your Day Production

Mumphrey Road Productions

Daniel Babin

Four Oak Film Co.