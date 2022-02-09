Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe Continues Ida Relief Effort

Nearly sevens months after Hurricane Ida slammed into the shores of Southeast Louisiana, residents of Terrebonne Parish, and Lafourche Parish are still experiencing challenging times caused by the storm. The Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe launched a hurricane recovery effort immediately following the storm, accepting donations of essential items and supplies for Ida victims and is continuing to provide relief for those in need.

In an effort to continue providing assistance, the tribe is asking for donations of the following supplies: bleach, vinegar, wheelbarrows, totes/containers, dehumidifiers, mold armor, roller magnets for nails, tire patches and plugs, rubber boots, air mattresses, metal and fan rakes, ant spray, yard spray for bugs, sheds, camper trailers, building supplies, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and non-perishable drinks. The full list of donation items can be found online at https://sites.google.com/view/hurricane-ida-lacostaltribes/home?authuser=0.

In a statement from the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe, the organization said they’re extremely thankful for the outpour of love and support the tribe has received in the months following Ida. The statement read, “We are very grateful for the donations received. This has made a difference to the lives of our Tribal members as we recover from this unprecedented storm.”

In addition to collecting donations of essential items, PACIT has launched a Gofund me and Paypal account to accept monetary donations. Donations can also be mailed to 3798 Highway 665, Montegut, LA 70377.

All proceeds will benefit the Pointe-Au-Chien Indian Tribe, the Isle de Jean Charles Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe, the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, and the Bayou Lafourche Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, as they work to rebuild after Hurricane Ida.

For more information, and to receive updates on recovery efforts, visit the Louisiana Coastal Tribes Coalition website at https://sites.google.com/view/hurricane-ida-lacostaltribes/home?authuser=0.