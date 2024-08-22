Pointe-au-Chien Tribal Community to celebrate resilient rebuild of first two homes on anniversary of Hurricane Ida

Three years ago, Hurricane Ida destroyed almost every home in the small fishing village of Pointe-aux-Chenes in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Now, three years later, the community is celebrating by blessing the first two homes that have been resiliently rebuilt following the devastation.

On August 31, the third anniversary of Ida’s landfall, the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe will host a public conference and house blessing at 10:30 AM at 4097 Oak Pointe Road, Montegut, LA. The conference will feature tribal leaders along with partners such as The Lowlander Center, Christian Aid Ministries, Christian Public Service, Southern Baptists, resilient rebuilding expert Tim Reinhold, Morgan Conner, and others without whose help this rebuilding would not have been possible.

Following the conference, members of the media and the community are invited to stay to learn more about the fortified building standards and craftsmanship used in building these two homes. These standards are crucial to rebuilding the rest of the community in a way that will allow citizens to face the future despite the state’s environmental crisis, and attendees will be part of the discussion on the current needs and the projected future funds needed to rebuild the remaining homes and restore vital community functions.

The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe and its partners are planning food, drumming, and fellowship to follow the press conference and home blessing at Live Oak Baptist Church.

For more information on the press conference and home blessing, please contact Elder Theresa Dardar at (985) 381-8445. To learn more about how to help rebuild Pointe-au-Chien, please click here.