Pointe-aux-Chenes, Montegut Hurricane Ida Recovery Meeting is Tonight, August 17

Louisiana Disaster Care Management Program Connects Hurricane Ida Survivors to ResourcesAugust 17, 2022
Richard James CookAugust 17, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) will host its first Hurricane Ida Recovery community meeting tonight, August 17, to address concerns in the Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Montegut communities.
Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to offer updates, field questions, and listen to residents. “We want your feedback, so tell us what’s important for your community,” TPCG recently said in a release. Information collected from the meetings will be used to help direct funds and determine priorities within communities across Terrebonne Parish.
The meetings will cover:
- Recovery update – What has already been done in Terrebonne Parish, and where is the funding coming from?
- Parish priorities – How is the parish prioritizing the work that needs to be done? We’ll discuss building safe and strong housing, fortifying public facilities and utilities, investing in economic recovery and development, and protecting and restoring natural infrastructure.
- Long-term plans – How do Hurricane Ida’s recovery plans align with Parish’s long-term plans? We’ll discuss our Recovery Plan, Comprehensive Master Plan, Main Street Corridor Master Plan, and the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
- Your involvement – We need you to identify specific areas of concern or ideas that you have for the parish and specifically for your community.
All meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the following days:
- August 17 | Pointe-aux-Chenes, Montegut | Montegut Fire Department (1105 Highway 55, Montegut)
- August 23 | Gray, Schriever | Terrebonne North Library (4130 W. Park Ave., Gray)
- August 29 | Grand Caillou, Dulac | Holy Family Church (6641 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac)
- August 31 | Chauvin | Montegut Fire Department (1105 Highway 55, Montegut)
- September 1 | Houma | Terrebonne Parish Main Library (151 Library Dr., Houma)
- September 7 | Theriot, Dularge | The Dularge Center (1330 Dr Beatrous Rd., Theriot)
- September 13 | Gibson, Bayou Black | Donner Community Center (361 Azalea Dr., Donner)
- September 21 | Wrap-Up Session | Terrebonne Parish Main Library (151 Library Dr., Houma)