Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Houma

The man who was killed in the police-involved shooting in Houma on Sunday has been identified as 43-year-old Cory Donell Truxillo of Thibodaux.

On November 29, 2020, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Houma Field Office (LSP CID/Houma) was requested by the Houma Police Department (HPD) and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving their agencies.

The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 3:17 a.m., the HPD and TPSO responded to the area of Stovall Street and Harris Street in reference to an illegal discharge of a firearm. Upon arrival, the officers and deputies were confronted by a male subject armed with a firearm. The subject was identified as 43-year-old Cory Donell Truxillo of Thibodaux. During the course of the encounter, responding law enforcement personnel discharged their firearms striking Truxillo.

He was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to process the incident scene and the investigation is active and ongoing with no further information available at this time.