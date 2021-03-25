Houma Police identify suspect in 8-year-old’s murder; suspect considered armed and dangerous

After an extensive investigation conducted by both the Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Davonta Verret-23 yrs old charges of 1st Degree Murder and 2-cts. Attempted First Degree Murder. These charges are a direct result of investigation surrounding the death of 8-year-old, Treyce Bryant, which occurred Monday, 3-22-21 after 8pm.

Through investigation, investigators were able to interview witnesses, collect surveillance footage and recover crucial evidence leading them to identify Davonta Verret as the suspect. As a result of their efforts, investigators discovered that the 8-year-old child was an innocent victim caught in the middle of a feud between two subjects. At the present time investigators believe that the motive behind the shooting is a result of an ongoing feud between Davonta Verret and the male occupant. Events leading up to the feud is still under investigation.

Law enforcement would like to inform the public that Davonta Verret is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Both Chief Dana Tymone Coleman and Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to inform the community that their investigators will not stop until Davonta Verret is apprehended.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

INITIAL Release:

The Houma Police Department is in the infant stages of working the homicide of an 8-year-old female who succumb to injuries resulting from gunshot wounds.

On 3-22-21 shortly before 8:30pm, Houma Police received a call of shots fired within the area of Main Street within the 9100 block. After receiving the call, it was reported that a light-colored vehicle was following a dark colored vehicle and shooting at it. Shortly thereafter, Houma Police received information that a male and a female arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

As the investigation continued, Houma Police interviewed witnesses who verified that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown suspect(s) was in fact following a dark colored compact car, occupied by the victims, and was shooting at them. Houma Police learned after shots were fired, the victims drove directly to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At this point, Houma Police detectives are in the process of interviewing additional witnesses, as well as gathering evidence in attempts to identify the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.