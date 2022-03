March 21 is National French Bread Day! The delicious loaf of bread with a crunchy crust, and soft chewy center, made its first appearance in 1921. French bread is famously used in Louisiana for sandwiches called po’boys, often filled with shrimp, oysters, or roast beef.

In honor of National French Bread Day, we want to hear from you!

What's your favorite meal that includes French bread? seafood po’boy

roast beef po’boy

ham and cheese french bread pizza

shrimp and crabmeat stuffed loaf

shrimp po'boy

oyster po'boy

gumbo View Results