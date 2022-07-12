POLL: National Pecan Pie Day

Pecan pie lovers, there’s no need to wait until the holiday season to enjoy a slice of your favorite pie, today is National Pecan Pie Day! Celebrated annually on July 12, the day is dedicated to one of America’s favorite desserts.

The delectable cuisine’s first recipe dates back to 1897 and can be found in almost every restaurant in South Louisiana. Its ingredients include corn syrup, pecans, salt, and vanilla extract. Since its debut in the late 1800s, bakers have created their own recipes, introducing a line up of different flavors to choose from. In honor of National Pecan Pie Day, we want to hear from you!