Poll: On National Chili Dog Day, what’s your favorite topping?

If you’re a hotdog lover, today is for you! July 28 is National Chili Dog Day, celebrated on the last Thursday in July. The annual holiday was created to pay homage to America’s favorite messy and spicy dish. Hot dogs made their grand entrance into the hearts of Americans in 1867, at a snack stand operated by German immigrant Charles Feltman.

Over 150 years later, chili dogs are an American classic, with consumers spending more $3 billion dollars a year on the spicy dish. Chili dogs can be found on the grill at most backyard barbecues year round. Grab some supplies and enjoy chili dogs tonight!

What are your must have chili dog toppings? pickled or fresh jalapeños

diced dill or sweet pickles

fritos

chopped onion

shredded cheese

crumbled crispy bacon View Results