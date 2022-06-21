POLL: Today is the first day of summer! What’s your favorite summer activity?

June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022

Bring out the beach balls, BBQ grills, and swim suits! Today marks the first day of summer, a time to enjoy the long sunny days, indulge in popsicles and snowballs, and make life-long memories. The season begins on June 21, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This day represents optimism, freedom, joy,  happiness, idleness, and endless opportunities. It is also the perfect time to pack the car up for a road trip, spend a day at the beach, or enjoy outdoor activities.

As we kick off the 2022 summer season, we want to hear from you!

What is your favorite summer activity?

Yasmeen Singleton
