The countdown to Easter 2022 has begun! While many people celebrate the day by attending a church service, an Easter egg hunt, and spending time with family, the day isn’t complete without an Easter basket filled with delicious treats.

Hollow milk chocolate bunnies, Starburst jelly beans, and Heavenly Hash top this year’s list of America’s favorite Easter candy. We want to hear from you!

Which candy is a must have for your Easter basket? Reese’s peanut butter eggs

Cadbury caramel eggs

Peeps marshmallow chicks

Jelly beans

Heavenly Hash

Chocolate bunny View Results