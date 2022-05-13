POLL: What’s you favorite type of apple pie in honor of National Apple Pie Day

May 13 is National Apple Day! An annual observance of America’s favorite dessert. While there is no record of when the holiday was created, the first apple pie recipe traces back to England in 1381. The original recipe included green apples, cinnamon, figs, raisins, pears, and saffron.

The famous dessert continues to be such a big hit that retailers offer apple pie scented candles, wax melts, lotions, and even body oils.

Traditionally served with vanilla ice cream, it’s hard to resist. In honor of National Apple Pie Day, we want to hear from you! What’s your favorite apple pie?

