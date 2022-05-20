POLL: Who are you streaming with tonight?

Today is National Streaming Day! The annual holiday is celebrated every year on May 20, in recognition of the advancement and evolution of technology. Taking a trip to a blockbuster or the movie theater are a thing of the past, as the birth of streaming services added a plethora of benefits to modern life.

From documentaries to box office hits, streaming services like Netflix, HULU, and Amazon Prime video allows viewers to enjoy shows in the comfort of their home. In honor of National Streaming Day, we want to hear from you!

Which streaming service are you most likely to use tonight?

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

