Polls open on Saturday for voting in Lafourche, Terrebonne

Local polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, for voting, closing at 8 p.m.

Items on the various ballots could include:

LAFOURCHE

Member Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E

– Reggie Ledet

– Dean Savoie

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 – 5.41 to 3.64 Mills Reduction – PC – 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 – 8.00 Mills in Lieu – PC – 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 – 4 Mills Rededication & Extension – SB – 10 Yrs.

Parishwide School Board Proposition – 0.4% S&U Tax – SB – Perp.

Road Sales Tax District – 0.50% S&U Tax – PC – 20 Yrs.

Sales Tax District No. 4 – 0.30% S&U Tax In Lieu – PC – Perp.

TERREBONNE

Council Member District 1

– Lionel “Tony” Lewis

– Brien K. Pledger

– Faron “Fee” Richard

If you are not in Council District 1 in Terrebonne Parish, your polling places will not be open. There are no parishwide elections in Terrebonne.

Be sure to check your specific ballot by logging on to GeauxVote.com and entering your voter information.