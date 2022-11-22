Port Fourchon: Airport Projects Continue to Move Right Along with More in the Offing

Being an airport that ranks among the very best in terms of its economic impact in the entire state doesn’t happen by accident.

The South Lafourche Leonard J. Miller, Jr. Airport continues to pursue an ambitious agenda of projects and upgrades to not only maintain itself as a state leader among general aviation facilities but build on that success moving forward.

In recent months, the airport has seen its fair share of projects ranging from obstruction removal to a putting a brand-new seal coat on its runway and parallel taxiways.

The GLPC is also teaming up with Lafourche Parish Government’s Economic Development Director Kristi Lumpkin to work on getting certified sites established at the airport through a program administered by Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has recently been signed with LED to certify several hundred acres for potential use by companies, as the airport seeks to have an industrial park area as well.

When combined with the pending construction of a new terminal building in the coming months and continued work on the Airport Bridge and Connector Road project that will join to Highway 3235 allowing superior access to the airport and Port Fourchon, it is clear to see the future of aviation in Lafourche Parish is on solid footing.

“What we are seeing is a convergence of a number of projects at the same time,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “We really are trying to time things up to where you see all these efforts and milestones meet up simultaneously to show we are meeting the demands of not only our tenants, but potential users of our airport located firmly inside our flood protection system.”

During the state’s last commissioned study of airports, the total economic value of the South Lafourche Leonard Miller, Jr. Airport was tabbed at nearly $98 million.