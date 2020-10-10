Port Fourchon ends all GLPC Storm Phases for Hurricane Delta

Effective immediately, Louisiana State Police have opened LA 1 below the floodgates to vehicular traffic.

Port Fourchon is ending all GLPC Storm Phases for Hurricane Delta and returning to normal operations as threats from elevated water levels recede with the tide. This will be our final update.

Roadways are clear to and within Port Fourchon.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 1:00 p.m. today, with minor coastal flooding (1-3 feet above normal) possible, and a wind advisory expires at noon. All other watches and warnings have expired for the Port Fourchon area.

Please drive with caution when traveling recently cleared roadways through low-lying areas that may still have some tide-related debris. Law enforcement are still on scene to monitor the most impacted areas of the highway and to ensure the public’s safety.

As always, we will continue to keep you updated with any weather-related issues.

Thank you for staying informed with us through this weather event.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

With the end of this storm, the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated and is being closed. All vessels in the marina must be cleared by 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, October 11, 2020, per ordinance guidelines.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

