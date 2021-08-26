Port Fourchon enters Phase 1, Storm Watch ahead of Tropical Depression 9

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase I: Storm Watch, which means that GLPC is monitoring the development of tropical weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 90% chance that this weather system will develop into a tropical cyclone.

This system has the potential to bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday.

Since this system has not yet officially developed, forecast impacts and path are uncertain. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for our area, but they will likely be issued within the next 24-48 hours as this weather is moving in swiftly.

Port Fourchon businesses and coastal residents should be alert, but not alarmed, and monitor communications for updates and warnings.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.