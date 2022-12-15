Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol to Offer a Safe Ride Home for the Holidays Program

Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol Chief Mike Kinler has announced his department will once again offer a “Safe Ride Home for the Holidays” Program beginning this Friday, December 16.

This program’s goal is to give drivers a free, safe ride to or from the 10th Ward (the area south of the intracoastal bridge in southern Lafourche) if they have consumed alcohol while celebrating the holidays.

This program will run until January 1, 2023.

“This service is available 24 hours a day at no-charge,” Chief Kinler said. “It is our mission to ensure that there are no buzzed or intoxicated drivers on the streets of the 10th Ward so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday season.”

For a Safe-Ride-Home, please call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 985-396-3911 and advise them where you are and where you need to be safely delivered. A Harbor Police Officer will make sure that you return to your family safely.

“When our Police Chief approached our commissioners and me about this outreach effort in 2021, it was a no-brainer,” Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “It is one more example of how we try to support our community by offering a service that guards people against having to deal with a senseless tragedy during the holidays.”

Chiasson, Chief Kinler, and the GLPC Board of Commissioners said they are glad to provide this service to the 10th Ward community and would also like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.