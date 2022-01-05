Port Fourchon Harbor Police Officer’s Solid Investigative Work Nets Arrest

The Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department, which protects and serves the 10th-Ward of southern Lafourche Parish, is well-respected by the tenants and users of Port Fourchon.

This is why The Times of Houma/Thibodaux named the department Hometown Heroes in 2021.

Along with aiding mightily with the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida, the Harbor Police Department has continued to patrol waterways as well as assisting in other law enforcement matters when necessary.

One such incident occurred in early December involving a case of a minor (child) being given a hallucinogenic drug in Port Fourchon at a trailer on Floatation Canal Road.

Officer Brandon France investigated the case with assistance from Sergeant Josh Collins. Thanks to France’s thorough oversight into the matter, there was sufficient evidence to make an arrest of Mark Rebelle (father of the child) on December 29, 2021. Rebelle was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

“Officer France did an exceptional job here of working with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and other supporting agencies to bring about this apprehension,” Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department Chief Mike Kinler said. “His efforts were a culmination of taking training he’s acquired over the years and putting it to good use.”

The successful investigation demonstrates the superb abilities of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department, according to Greater Lafourche Port Commission Executive Director Chett Chiasson.

“The work put in by our Harbor Police Department never ceases to amaze me,” Chiasson said. “Although small in size, our department consistently delivers on behalf of the community they have been sworn to protect and serve.”