Port Fourchon in Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation. This means that all remaining personnel should evacuate the port in accordance with the Lafourche Parish President’s order for mandatory evacuation effective 5:00 a.m. today, Saturday, August 28.

Lafourche Parish officials have also issued a curfew effective at 6:00 p.m. tonight. The curfew will stay in place until further notice for the duration of the storm. All businesses should be closed by 6 p.m. in time for employees to make it home and prepare for the incoming storm. Lafourche a Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out enforcing the curfew but will allow a grace period until 7 p.m. for business workers to arrive home. Essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard displaying they are indeed essential personnel.

Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and is on track to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Be prepared for heavy rainfall, significant storm surge outside of the levee system, and hurricane force winds.

Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, shut off utilities (water, electricity, etc.) if possible, especially main 2-inch water lines to port facilities, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring roadway conditions and traffic in and out of the port to maintain safety during mandatory evacuation.

The South Lafourche Levee District will be closing the gates over LA 1 at the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow effective 6:00 p.m. tonight in conjunction with the parish curfew. There will be no road access below the floodgate at that time.

All GLPC offices are on office closure on Monday, August 30, 2021, but GLPC Harbor Police and essential personnel will remain on duty during the storm to monitor conditions and take action as needed. NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall totals of 8-16 inches forecast, with locally higher amounts from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

Heavy rainfall totals of 8-16 inches forecast, with locally higher amounts from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Potential risk of 10-15 feet of storm surge at peak for the Port Fourchon area. Elevated tides expected late Saturday into Sunday that will lead to coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions.

Elevated tides expected late Saturday into Sunday that will lead to coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions. WINDS : Strong, damaging tropical storm force winds expected, with potential for hurricane force winds greater than 110mph. A few weak and short-lived tornadoes possible in rain bands.

: Strong, damaging tropical storm force winds expected, with potential for hurricane force winds greater than 110mph. A few weak and short-lived tornadoes possible in rain bands. ROADWAYS: Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic, but this will transition to road closure of LA 1 below the Golden Meadow Lock at 6:00 p.m. tonight. Tolls are currently suspended on the elevated LA 1 Expressway in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/28/2021 @ 10:00 AM):

Hurricane Warning in effect until further notice for Lafourche Parish.

in effect until further notice for Lafourche Parish. Storm Surge Warning in effect until further notice for Lafourche Parish.

in effect until further notice for Lafourche Parish. Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of southeastern Louisiana from 7:00 a.m. Sunday through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information.

Visit the Port Commission's WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.