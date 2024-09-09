Port Fourchon is moving to Storm Phase 3, Recommended  Evacuation

The Port Commission is moving Port Fourchon to Storm Phase 3: Recommended Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 50 hours or less.

The Port Commission is keeping an eye on the development of Tropical Storm Francine, which is forecast to make landfall Wednesday along the coast of Louisiana. Tropical storm-force winds along with heavy rain and elevated tide levels could impact our area from late Tuesday evening to late Thursday afternoon. We ask that port tenants and users be alert for updates and prepared for things to change or progress quickly.

Non-essential personnel should evacuate the port. Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted once Phase 3 has been activated; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

There is still uncertainty in the forecast. Impacts may vary depending upon eventual track, strength, and speed of movement.

RAINFALL: Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Most of this rain will fall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Most of this rain will fall on Wednesday and Thursday. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. WINDS : Gusty to damaging winds will be possible mainly on Wednesday, with the strength of these winds highly dependent on the eventual track and intensity of the storm.

: Gusty to damaging winds will be possible mainly on Wednesday, with the strength of these winds highly dependent on the eventual track and intensity of the storm. ROADWAYS: No anticipated closures today but be alert. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy. 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated today @ 4:00 PM):

Hurricane Watch in effect for southern Lafourche Parish.

in effect for southern Lafourche Parish. Tropical Storm Warning in effect for northern Lafourche Parish.

in effect for northern Lafourche Parish. Storm Surge Warning in effect for southern Lafourche Parish.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024, to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/Ordinance74. pdf

PROHIBITING UNMANNED VESSELS DURING STORMS:

No vessels shall be left unmanned in Port Fourchon. This includes commercial fishing vessels, houseboats, offshore vessels, and barges.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 71 regarding unmanned vessels in Port Fourchon:

https://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/ordinance71. pdf