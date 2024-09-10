Port Fourchon is moving to Storm Phase 4, Mandatory Evacuation

Lafourche Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for 5:00 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, September 10, for those south of the floodgates in lower Lafourche Parish, including Port Fourchon.

In conjunction with that evacuation order, GLPC is moving to GLPC Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation for Port Fourchon today at 5:00 p.m. as well. This means that all remaining personnel should evacuate the port in accordance with the Lafourche Parish President’s order by 5:00 p.m.

Tropical Storm Francine has not yet strengthened significantly but is still forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane around the time of landfall along the Louisiana coast. Francine is expected to bring threats of heavy rain, moderate to major coastal flooding, strong to damaging winds, and a few tornadoes mainly from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, shut off utilities (water, electricity, etc.) if possible, especially main 2-inch water lines to port facilities, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic with no anticipated closures today, but this may transition to road closure tomorrow if storm waters rise enough to overtop the roadway on low-lying areas of LA 1 below the Golden Meadow Lock.

LA DOTD has temporarily suspended tolls on the elevated LA 1 Expressway in Leeville as of 10:00 p.m. September 9 to aid in evacuation travels.

All GLPC offices are on office closure on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12, but GLPC Harbor Police and essential personnel will remain on duty during the storm to monitor conditions and take action as needed. NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. WINDS : Gusty to damaging winds will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a 50% chance of sustained tropical force winds. Slight potential for tornadoes in outer bands as storm moves inland.

: Gusty to damaging winds will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a 50% chance of sustained tropical force winds. Slight potential for tornadoes in outer bands as storm moves inland. ROADWAYS: Roads are open to vehicular traffic but be alert for closure notices as the storm approaches. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on LA 1 between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and the entrance to the elevated LA 1 Expressway in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated today @ 7:00 AM):

Hurricane Warning in effect for Lafourche Parish.

in effect for Lafourche Parish. Storm Surge Warning in effect for southern Lafourche Parish.

in effect for southern Lafourche Parish. Flood Watch in effect from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024, to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/Ordinance74. pdf

PROHIBITING UNMANNED VESSELS DURING STORMS:

No vessels shall be left unmanned in Port Fourchon. This includes commercial fishing vessels, houseboats, offshore vessels, and barges.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 71 regarding unmanned vessels in Port Fourchon:

https://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/ordinance71. pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.