Port Fourchon moves to Storm Phase 5, Storm in Port

Port Fourchon is in Storm Phase 5, which is Storm in Port, as Hurricane Francine moves toward landfall later this afternoon as a hurricane. Francine is expected to impact the Port Fourchon area with heavy rainfall, significant storm surge outside of the levee system, and hurricane-force winds.

A mandatory evacuation order is still in place south of the Leon Theriot Flood gates and a curfew will go into place at noon today, and end at sunrise on Thursday for all of Lafourche Parish as ordered by the Lafourche Parish president.

The South Lafourche Levee District has closed the Ted Gisclair Floodgate in Larose and the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow to all marine traffic. They will remain closed until the storm threat has passed.

After the storm has passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

All GLPC offices are on office closure on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, but GLPC Harbor Police and essential personnel will remain on duty during the storm to monitor conditions and take action as needed. NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

Note: The Captain of the Port has placed Port Fourchon under Zulu as of 0600 hours this morning.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are forecast with isolated higher amounts possible. Heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Minor to moderate coastal flooding possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding possible, mainly in areas outside of the levee system. Some low-lying roads, lots and access routes could be flooded during high tide, with the greatest impacts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. WINDS : Gusty to damaging winds to arrive by Wednesday morning, with wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph. Slight potential for tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

: Gusty to damaging winds to arrive by Wednesday morning, with wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph. Slight potential for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. ROADWAYS: Roads are open to vehicular traffic but be alert for closure notices as the storm approaches. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on LA 1 between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and the entrance to the elevated LA 1 Expressway in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES

Hurricane Warning in effect for Lafourche Parish.

in effect for Lafourche Parish. Storm Surge Warning in effect for southern Lafourche Parish.

in effect for southern Lafourche Parish. Flood Watch in effect from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024, to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/Ordinance74. pdf

PROHIBITING UNMANNED VESSELS DURING STORMS:

No vessels shall be left unmanned in Port Fourchon. This includes commercial fishing vessels, houseboats, offshore vessels, and barges.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 71 regarding unmanned vessels in Port Fourchon:

https://portfourchon.com/wp- content/uploads/ordinance71. pdf