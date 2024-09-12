Port Fourchon moves to the Recovery Phase

Port Fourchon is moving to the Recovery Phase. This means the storm has passed, and port personnel are entering the area, assessing highways and facilities, and clearing debris.

Water levels have receded, roadways are being cleared of wind and water-driven storm debris, and or actively working towards safe access.

We request that neither vessels nor aircraft enter the port until the Port Commission’s damage assessment has been completed and the all-clear is given. This is for safety and security purposes.

LA 1 is still closed to all vehicles south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow, but the roadway will be reopened once debris has been cleared.

After roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when LIMITED access is given to Port Fourchon tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities. Port reentry will be a phased approach, with tenant assessment teams being allowed into port first to assess facilities and assets. Standard reentry protocols will be followed.

Please stay out of the area until you are given the all clear. Your presence may hamper recovery efforts to get Port Fourchon fully operational as quickly as possible.

Any non-essential travel below the floodgates is still highly discouraged.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police remain on duty to monitor traffic and road conditions for public safety.

Note: Port Fourchon remains under Zulu as per the Captain of the Port.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

With the end of this storm, the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina will be deactivated at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024. All vessels in the marina must be cleared per ordinance guidelines.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use: