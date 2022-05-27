Port Fourchon recreational facilities open and available heading into Memorial Day weekend

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) is proud to announce that the Irving P. Melancon Public Boat Launch and Coastal Wetlands Park Wharf and Kayak Launch are open for recreational use heading into Memorial Day weekend.

These respective facilities stretching from the northern to southern ends of Port Fourchon are ready to host fishermen/women and outdoor enthusiasts, according to GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson.

“I must commend our maintenance team for getting these recreational spots in tip-top shape ahead of the holiday weekend,” Chiasson said. “We certainly encourage the general public to visit these sites, but also want to make sure they do so in a safety-first type of way.”

Trash receptacles are on site as well as portable restrooms. Ample parking is available with signage telling visitors what is and is not acceptable when using these public facilities.

While visitors to Port Fourchon are welcomed, GLPC representatives ask that they make use of life jackets and bag up and throw away any and all trash they may accumulate during their stay.

To learn more about our Coastal Wetlands Park, visit https://portfourchon. com/our-environment/coastal- wetlands-park/.