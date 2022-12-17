Port Fourchon state-of-the-art view finders accessible again

Greater Lafourche Port Commission announced the completion of the ramps at the bathhouse located in the parking lot of the Irvin P. Melancon Public Boat Launch. The ramps leading to the second floor were destroyed during Hurricane Ida. The completion of this project allows access to free, public, state-of-the-art view finders. The view finders were made possible in part by a grant awarded to GLPC through Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.

“We are happy to report that anyone wishing to use these self-focusing view finders that offer unparalleled views of the surrounding coastal marsh and several offshore installations in the GoM can now do so,” reads a statement from Port Fourchon.