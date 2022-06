UPDATE: HWY 307 has reopened

Louisiana State Police Troop C has issued a traffic advisory for Lafourche Parish.

In Raceland, Louisiana Hwy 307 is closed at Louisiana Hwy 182 due to roadway damage received from an 18-wheeler striking the railroad crossing. It is unknown how long the closure will last as crews work to assess the damage. Motorists traveling through this area should find an alternate route.