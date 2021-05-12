Positivity rate in Terrebonne surpasses 5 percent

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 463,997. That’s 3,194 more cases since last Wednesday. 393,281 cases are confirmed; 70,716 are probable.

The state is reporting 45 new deaths since last Wednesday bringing the total to 10,463 deaths. 9,514 are confirmed; 949 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 2,796,183 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 165,602 more since last Wednesday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,648 cases. There are 7,320 confirmed and 2,328 probable. That’s 77 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 204 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 29-May 5 is 2.60%, up 18.18% from the week prior, which was 2.20%. Incidence is 74.40.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,286 cases. There are 8,074 confirmed and 2,212 probable. That’s 91 more cases since last Wednesday. They are reporting 222 deaths; 201 are confirmed and 21 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of April 29-May 5 is 5.30%, up 35.90% from the week prior, which was 3.90%. Incidence is 103.58.

Statewide, there are 328 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 28 are on ventilators. That’s 10 less patients since last Wednesday, and 5 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 7,188,814, which is 100,962 more tests than last Wednesday. There are 6,569,959 molecular tests and 618,855 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 131,562 tests in Lafourche (111,592 molecular and 19,970 antigen) and 130,851 tests in Terrebonne (116,668 molecular and 14,183 antigen). That’s 1,673 more tests in Lafourche and 1,678 more in Terrebonne since last Wednesday.