Potential exists for strong to severe storms today and Sunday

Here is an update concerning the potential for strong to severe storms today and Sunday.

Changes from the previous update: Slight Risk expanded to include portions of southern/southwestern MS and portions of the adjacent LA parishes.

A MARGINAL RISK to SLIGHT RISK of Severe Weather exists this afternoon through the early overnight hours, and again tomorrow afternoon and into the evening on Sunday.

The risk is mainly areas along and north of a line from Woodville to Amite to Poplarville today. Coverage had the potential to be greater on Sunday with a focus primarily along and north of I-10/12.

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

Damaging Winds: Locally strong to severe winds of 40 to 60 mph which could lead to tree and powerline damage.

Hail: Large hail up to golfball size in diameter will be possible

Tornadoes: Although tornadoes are not anticipated we can not rule out one or two, but again this is a much lower risk than damaging winds and hail.

Rainfall: In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible.

The attached graphics highlight the threats associated with this system.