Potential for severe weather on Wednesday

The National Weather Service is still warning about the potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. The current impacts are anticipated to be damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

It is currently a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for damaging winds in excess of 60mph and isolated tornadoes. The current timeline suggests the the highest risk will begin around noon Wednesday and end around midnight.

If your home is not safe at this time or you are currently living in camping-like conditions, please consider taking shelter inside a sturdy building. Be sure if your home’s roof is tarped that it is securely fastened.