Potential property tax freeze for seniors in Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Assessor Wendy Thibodeaux announced that senior homeowners may qualify for a property tax freeze. If you are 65 years of age or older in the year of 2024 and your household adjusted gross income is $100,000.00 or less, you may qualify for a freeze on your homestead property valuation.

The following conditions apply:

You are required to furnish proof of income when you apply

The freeze is on the assessed value, not on the tax rate, which is subject to change

Only allowed one freeze to be applied to homestead property

The freeze remains in effect as long as the property is owned and occupied by the applicant and the value does not increase more than 25 percent due to construction or reconstruction.

The deadline to apply is August 1, 2024. For forms and/or questions contact or visit any of the offices: