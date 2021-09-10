Potential tropical weather to cause heavy rain in Louisiana next week

The latest disturbance has a 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days.

It would be the third Gulf storm within two weeks. Hurricane Ida hit southeast Louisiana Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, and then Tropical Storm Mindy hit the Florida panhandle Wednesday. The system in the Gulf is expected to head west toward Mexico and Texas, but forecasters said it will increase rain chances in south Louisiana.

The next name on the list is Nicholas.

From NHC:

The northern portion of a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Honduras, the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Central America through Saturday.