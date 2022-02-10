Potts Law Firm to Host Hurricane Ida Town Hall Meeting Tonight

February 10, 2022
February 10, 2022

In an effort to provide insurance resources to residents who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida, Potts Law Firm is hosting an insurance town hall meeting today, February 10.

The informative event is free and open to the public, and will discuss the “in’s and out’s” of insurance claims, while providing advice on what steps to take for those who were denied, delayed, or underpaid by their insurance company.



The law firm encourages those who received weather related losses to their home, vehicle, or business to attend tonight’s meeting.

Complimentary food and refreshments will be provided.

The town hall meeting will be held at Cristiano Ristorante, located at 724 High Street, Houma at 6 p.m. For more information visit the event page at  https://www.facebook.com/events/s/insurance-claim-town-hall/629799148135472/.



February 10, 2022

