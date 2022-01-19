PPA Signed Today to Advance the Construction of Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System

U.S. Congressmen Garret Graves and Steve Scalise released the following statements after a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) was signed today to advance the construction of Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System. The PPA outlines how federal, state and local entities will move forward on the construction of this critical hurricane protection project.

“While this may just look like a few signatures on a page, the bottom line is that today represents a new era on the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection project and safer communities in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. After decades with the federal government largely on the sidelines, today’s action brings the Corps of Engineers and their checkbook to the table. We’ve broken the federal logjam on this project, brought federal funds to the table, and will have more great news in the very near future,” Graves said.

“Today’s signing of the Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) is a significant step forward for Morganza-to-the-Gulf, which will provide critical flood protection for thousands of families and businesses in South Louisiana and protect billions of dollars in economic activity. Today’s announcement builds off the efforts we’ve taken to secure New Start eligibility for Morganza, which allowed the project to finally receive federal funding for the first time in 2021. This is great news for our region, and I will continue fighting for federal funding for Morganza,” Scalise said.