Premier Offshore Catering to host fundraiser benefitting Blair Duthu’s Relay for Life Team

Premier Offshore Catering will host a Relay for Life Spaghetti Dinner Benefit on Tuesday, April 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at, Premier Offshore Catering, located at 375 Technology Lane, in Gray. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Blair Duthu’s Relay for Life Team.

The dinner will be catered by Premier Offshore Catering and will include spaghetti, salad, and bread. The organization is offering free delivery on orders of 15 or more. Dinner plates are $10 each.

To order a dinner plate call 985-746-1722 or email terry.a@premierocinc.com. Supporters can pay using cash, Check, or Venmo @Blair-Duthu to make a payment.

For more information, contact Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish at anne.bates@cancer.org.