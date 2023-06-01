Prepare now for hurricane season

June 1 is the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season which runs through Nov. 30, and Cleco Power is encouraging customers to prepare.

“Cleco prepares year-round for potential hurricanes by preparing storm kits to help crews restore power more efficiently and reviewing and rehearsing our detailed storm plan,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “We review our storm plans often and make changes needed for continuous improvement.”

Meteorologists from Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-normal season with 13 named storms. They expect six of them to become hurricanes and two to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher.

“Although we always hope for a quiet season, it is important for customers to be prepared,” said Maile Murray, director of environmental, health and safety. “Proper and thorough preparation ahead of a storm can help mitigate damage to your home or business and will help to protect you and your loved ones before, during and after the storm passes.”

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for hurricane season: