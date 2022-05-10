President Biden announces high speed internet program for low-income households

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to launch a federal program reducing the cost for high-speed internet service for low-income households. The Biden-Harris administration worked with both democrats and republicans under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to create the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Twenty major internet providers including AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon have agreed to reduce the cost of high speed internet for qualifying households. The following companies are providing discounted services to Affordable Connectivity Program eligible families:

AT&T, Comcast, Cox Communications, Allo Communications, AltaFiber, Altice USA, Astound, Breezeline, Comporium, Frontier, IdeaTek, Jackson Energy Authority, Mediacom, MLGC, Spectrum, Starry, Verizon, Vermont Telephone Company, Vexus Fiber, Wow Internet, Cable, and TV.

Households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program through their income level, or their participation in federal programs including Pell Grants, Medicaid, or Supplemental Security Income. Individual households with an annual income of $27,000 or less, or families of four with an annual income of $55,000 or less will qualify.

The Biden-Harris Administration will announce additional information at a later date and encourage additional internet service providers to join the effort.