Presidential Primary Election Results for Lafourche Parish

Presidential Primary Election Results for Terrebonne ParishMarch 24, 2024
The following are the Lafourche Parish Presidential Primary Election Results, held on March 23, 2024. (For offices that run in multiple parishes, final statewide results are shown.)
Presidential Nominee — Democratic Party
Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – 86%
DSCC Member — 51st Representative District, Office “B”
Howard Castay – 60%
Ralphon Triggs – 40%
Presidential Nominee — Republican Party
Donald J. Trump – 90%
RSCC Member — District 19A
Kevin Duet – 57%
Garrett Monti – 43%
RSCC Member — District 20D
Blaise M. LeCompte – 74%
Shane M. Thibodeaux – 26%
RSCC Member — District 20E
Steve Trosclair – 69%
Danielle Walker – 31%
RSCC Member — District 20F
Randolph August Bazet III – 75%
Kristen P. Engeron – 25%
Member of School Board — District 7
James “Jimmy” Cantrelle II – 38%
Henry Lafont – 62%