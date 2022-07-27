Prestige license plates representing Native American culture continue to provide scholarship funding

The Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs is accepting applications for its annual scholarship opportunity until Friday, August 5. The scholarship is funded through the sale and renewal of special license plates for motor vehicles representing Native American culture. The program was created to provide supplemental scholarships to American Indian students who are enrolled in higher education institutions. Recipients are selected based on academic and financial need.

Members of the following local tribes are eligible:

  • Biloxi Chitimacha Conf. Muskogee- Houma
  • Pointe-Au-Chien Tribe Montegut, LA
  • United Houma Nation Golden Meadow, LA

For a list of requirements and a the 2022 Scholarship Application visit the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs online. For information about purchasing an American Indian license plates to support the scholarship program visit the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles online.

