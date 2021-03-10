Presumed recovered reached 420,459

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 435,514. That’s 577 more cases since yesterday. 373,644 cases are confirmed; 61,870 are probable.

The state is reporting 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,812 deaths. 9,084 are confirmed; 728 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/8/21 is 420,459, which is 4,505 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,250 cases. There are 7,073 confirmed and 2,177 probable. That’s 15 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.20%, up 6.67% from the week prior, which was 3.20%. Incidence is 123.32.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,682 cases. There are 7,693 confirmed and 1,989 probable. That’s 5 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 209 deaths; 193 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3 is 3.10%, down 26.19% from the week prior, which was 4.20%. Incidence is 147.72.

Statewide, there are 530 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 69 are on ventilators. That’s 13 less patients since yesterday, and 6 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,154,306, which is 17,413 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,675,660 molecular tests and 478,646 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 114,352 tests in Lafourche (98,818 molecular and 15,534 antigen) and 112,377 tests in Terrebonne (101,503 molecular and 10,874 antigen). That’s 366 more tests in Lafourche and 280 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.