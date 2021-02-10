Presumed recovered reaches 380,673 in Wednesday’s totals

On 2/10/21 LDH is reporting incomplete counts for tests and cases due to a server issue.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 414,687. That’s 337 more cases since yesterday. 359,179 are confirmed; 55,508 are probable.

The state is reporting 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,212 deaths. 8,594 are confirmed; 618 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/8/21 is 380,673, which is 17,216 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,708 cases. There are 6,763 confirmed and 1,945 probable. That’s 6 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 190 deaths; 178 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is 8.00%, down 13.98% from the week prior, which was 9.30%. Incidence is 374.05.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,046 cases. There are 7,294 confirmed and 1,752 probable. That’s 10 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 189 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 15 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.28-Feb. 3 is 7.20%, down 32.08% from the week prior, which was 10.60%. Incidence is 284.63.

Statewide, there are 1,076 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 151 are on ventilators. That’s 46 less patients since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,579,911, which is 11,216 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,179,882 molecular tests and 400,029 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 103,144 tests in Lafourche (90,639 molecular and 12,505 antigen) and 100,857 tests in Terrebonne (92,005 molecular and 8,852 antigen). That’s 69 more tests in Lafourche and 101 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.