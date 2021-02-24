Presumed recovered total surpasses 400,000

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 426,925. That’s 879 more cases since yesterday. 367,582 cases are confirmed; 59,343 are probable.

The state is reporting 25 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,528 deaths. 8,860 are confirmed; 668 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,068 cases. There are 6,976 confirmed and 2,092 probable. That’s 15 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 195 deaths; 183 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,446 cases. There are 7,546 confirmed and 1,900 probable. That’s 24 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 182 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 687 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 102 are on ventilators. That’s 28 less patients since yesterday, and 9 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,849,311, which is 27,057 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,408,554 molecular tests and 440,757 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 109,186 tests in Lafourche (95,115 molecular and 14,071 antigen) and 106,720 tests in Terrebonne (96,898 molecular and 9,822 antigen). That’s 268 more tests in Lafourche and 262 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.