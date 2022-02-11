Price of Fast Food is on the Rise

Across the country, many Americans are feeling the impact of inflation on the economy as the prices of rent, child care, meat, and gasoline continue to increase. Now fast food chains are joining the list, as they become more expensive too.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, eating out is 6 percent higher than the average cost in 2021, experts expect numbers to continue to increase in 2022.

Chipotle recently reported a typical order from the restaurant cost 10 percent more than it did in 2020. Additionally, the cost of items at popular fast food chains McDonalds and Starbucks have jumped twice since last October.

The increase can be attributed to several factors, including increase in restaurant wages, the cost of ingredients, and transportation expenses.