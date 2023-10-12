Primary election will be held on October 14

The Gubernatorial Primary Election will be on October 14, 2023. This is a state-wide election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will vote at your precinct on Election Day.

Upon entering to vote, voters should be fully prepared to vote and ready to provide picture identification. Voters must view their sample ballots to be prepared to vote before entering the booth.

Sample ballots are available online at geauxvote.com or on your smart phone using the Geaux Vote app.

The Geaux Vote smart phone app will have your current registration information and polling location. You can also visit the Registrar of Voters Office to verify your status. Any change to your registration must be done by the deadlines above.

Notes from the Registrar:

This was a redistricting year. Some voters in the parish changed State Senate District, State Representative District, and/or Council District.

All voters that were affected by a district or precinct change were mailed new voter ID cards to inform them of the change.

If you have further questions, call your Registrar of Voters office. Terrebonne: (985) 873-6533; Lafourche: (985) 447-3256.