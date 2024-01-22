Prime Time for families returns to Terrebonne Parish Library in February

Houma Christian School senior signs letter of intent to run XC/Track at Nicholls State UniversityJanuary 22, 2024
College of Consultors Announces New Leadership for Houma-Thibodaux DioceseJanuary 22, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Public Library System is excited to announce that Prime Time Family Reading will return in February to the East Houma Branch of TPPL. Prime Time offers professional storytelling and group discussion during a 90-minute session once a week for six weeks.
This program is designed for families with children aged 6 to 10 years to help build important early literacy skills and strengthen family bonding. During the program sessions, participants receive a shared meal, childcare for younger siblings, and books to build personal libraries at home.
Registration required for limited spots. This program is free to attend and open to the public. Sign up now at the East Houma Branch or call 985-876-7072 for more information. Prime Time Family Reading is provided by the Terrebonne Parish Library System in partnership with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.