Protect your home from the silent killer

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one of the most common causes of Hurricane Ida-related deaths was carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. LDH urges residents to add carbon monoxide detectors to your home, or if you have a detector, now is a good time to test it.
LDH provides these tips to use generators safely:
- Carbon monoxide kills- portable generators produce carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.
- Do not use your generator- inside an enclosed structure like a garage or within 20 feet of your home.
- Cool before refuel- turn off the generator and wait 15 minutes before refueling to reduce the risk of accidental fire.
- Stay alert- place at least one battery-operated carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home near bedrooms. Call 911 if the alarm goes off.
- Protect your household- if you or someone else experiences headaches, dizziness, or confusion, immediately vacate your home and go to the nearest healthcare provider.