Public Comment to Reopen for FEMA Housing Site in Lafourche Parish

FEMA is reopening the public comment period until March 20 for the posted Public Notice regarding the availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the proposed group housing site for survivors in need of housing as a result of Hurricane Ida.

FEMA has prepared a Draft EA for the proposed group site known as Triche Group Housing Site (LF-9). Activities may include, where necessary, site clearing, grading, road construction, the placement of concrete pads, utilities (electricity, water and sewer), and the transport and installation of transportable temporary housing units to the site.

FEMA is required to provide Public Notices for Triche Group Housing Site Draft EA. This notice provides instructions regarding how to access the Draft EA and how to provide comments. The Public Notice for the Draft EA can be viewed here: LF-9 Triche Group Housing – Draft EA – March 2022 (fema.gov).

The public comment period will reopen at 8 a.m. on March 18 and will be open until 5 p.m. on March 20. If no substantive comments are received, the Draft EAs and Findings of No Significant Impact will become final and no further public noticing will be conducted.

