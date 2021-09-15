Office of Public Health announces COVID vaccination locations in Houma and Thibodaux

September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021

The Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 3 announced two locations in the region where COVID testing and vaccinations are being done.

The location in Houma opened Thursday, September 9. It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. They are providing rapid COVID testing and Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines.

The second location is in Thibodaux. It is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Nicholls State University. They are providing two types of COVID testing, rapid and send-off and are also offering all 3 COVID vaccine types.



